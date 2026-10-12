Sybiha: Russia bets on winter, Europe must bet on Ukraine

Russia expects to use the winter period in its aggression against Ukraine, so Europe must step up its support for Kyiv, particularly in air defense, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated while speaking to the press in Luxembourg.

"Russia is betting on winter. Europe must bet on Ukraine. Every air defense system saves lives," Sybiha noted.

According to the Minister, Russia understands only strength, which is why increasing pressure on the aggressor will help bring a just peace closer. "The stronger the pressure on the aggressor, the closer a just peace is," he emphasized.

"Ukraine's security is Europe's security," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry concluded.