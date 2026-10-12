Rada passes law on national minority educational rights required to open EU negotiating clusters

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed as a whole the law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding Ensuring the Educational Rights of Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine and Persons Belonging to National Minorities (Communities) of Ukraine" (draft law No. 16119), designed to unblock the opening of two negotiating clusters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union by removing Hungary's veto.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, 266 MPs voted in favor of this decision at the plenary session on Monday.

In particular, the law regulates the right of children from national minorities and indigenous peoples of Ukraine to study in their native language alongside the state language, rather than instead of it.

"The Ukrainian language remains a guaranteed component of education for every child. Not a single provision of the draft law narrows the scope of functioning of the state language; on the contrary, it preserves guarantees for its study, fluent command, and use in the educational process... Importantly: additional rights provided for by the draft law apply exclusively to languages that are official languages of the European Union and languages of indigenous peoples of Ukraine, and do not apply to the Russian language," the Ministry of Education and Science previously noted.

For example, if an educational institution has a class where children study in Hungarian, they will be able to use the language of the EU country (alongside Ukrainian) not only during instruction, but also in communication with teachers and other participants in the educational process.

The document also standardizes the concept of a general secondary education institution with the status of a national minority (community) institution; to qualify for this status, 50%+1 of students in the institution must be studying in the language of the national minority (community).

According to Ministry of Education estimates, 149 schools – approximately 1.2% of all general secondary education institutions in Ukraine – will have the right to apply for such status.

Separately, regardless of acquiring status, any institution operating at least one class (group) with instruction in a minority language is granted the right to duplicate signage, educational documents (upon parental application), and official documentation for that class in the minority language.

Institutions that obtain status following the adoption of the law must maintain at least 20% of students studying in the minority language to retain it. If the share drops below 20%, the right to the status is terminated in agreement with the Ministry of Education and Science.

In addition, under the document, parents will be able to initiate an expansion of the list of subjects taught in Ukrainian. That is, if a child studies in a class or group using the language of an indigenous people or national minority that is an official EU language, the number of subjects taught in Ukrainian can be increased.

Expanding the list of subjects will require written support from at least two-thirds of the parents in the respective class.

It is regulated that the reorganization or liquidation of communal institutions holding the status of a "national minority/indigenous people school" will require mandatory approval from the Ministry of Education and Science. At the same time, the founder is obliged to guarantee students the opportunity to continue studying in an institution with the corresponding status within the same hromada, upon parental application.

According to the Ministry of Education, this provision may affect a maximum of 141 communal schools in Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Odesa, and Lviv regions.

The law also clarifies the procedure for applying the state certificate requirement for the Ukrainian language to heads of private educational institutions that have a class or group with instruction in the language of a national minority or indigenous people. This applies only to leaders already holding the respective position at the time the Law enters into force.

Thus, for the duration of their tenure in office, they are exempt from the obligation to confirm their level of proficiency in the state language with a certificate. However, the duty to know and use the state language remains in effect.

The Ministry of Education noted that this provision has a targeted and limited scope, affecting heads of 29 institutions across the country.

As reported, Prime Minister of Hungary Péter Magyar previously reacted to the submission of the draft law on the educational rights of national minorities to the Verkhovna Rada, stating he expects these rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine to be fully secured in practice.

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Vsevolod Chentsov stated that the 2nd and 3rd negotiating clusters (Internal Market and Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth) on Ukraine's accession to the European Union could be opened as early as October 13 if the Verkhovna Rada adopts the law on the educational rights of national minorities the day before.

In turn, on October 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Anita Orbán confirmed that the adoption by the Ukrainian parliament of the law on education for national minorities would allow opening the next clusters for Ukraine within accession negotiations at the intergovernmental conference scheduled for October 13.