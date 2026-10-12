Russia targets Kharkiv region gas production again – Naftogaz CEO

On the night of October 12, the Russian Federation struck gas production facilities of the Naftogaz Group in Kharkiv region, causing a fire and damaging equipment; however, no casualties were reported, according to Acting Chairman of the Executive Board of JSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Fedorenko.

"Overnight, Russia attacked the gas production infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group in Kharkiv region. A jet-powered drone strike on a production facility triggered a fire. Part of the equipment was damaged. Naftogaz employees were in shelters during the attack. No one was injured," Fedorenko wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He added that emergency recovery operations are underway to mitigate the consequences of the attack.

As reported, Russia struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure today, leaving some consumers in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhia regions without power.