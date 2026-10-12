President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that following Ukrainian responses targeting the data centers of the Russian company Yandex, there are fewer bots, provocations, and hostility on social media platforms.

"By the way, when we started responding to the Russian operation against our data centers, and when our strikes reached Yandex data centers, suddenly it became a little easier to breathe across many social networks. Many people, very many people noticed this. And there was less hatred, less discord, and fewer provocations, because there were fewer bots. And it is completely clear where these bots were coming from," Zelenskyy said at the Warsaw Security Forum via video link on Monday.

He added that the disappearance of bots after Yandex was disconnected once again proves that Europe is not the source of problems.

"Most importantly, we need people in America every morning, when the day in Europe is already approaching evening, to really see what is happening, to see the truth. We strive for peace," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added that Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the United States and all others to bring an end to this war, as well as the war in the Middle East, "which causes so many global problems, including crises, and to jointly address any other problems we face."