Zelenskyy warns of food crisis risk in Africa, Asia, Middle East due to sea route blockade

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that due to the blockade of sea routes, an agricultural crisis and food shortages could emerge in two to three months in African countries, parts of Asia, and the Middle East, where Ukraine exports millions of tons of food.

"Everyone is talking about diesel fuel, but everyone forgets about grain. Believe me, in two or three months, everyone will be talking about an agricultural crisis, because there will be a shortage of food in the countries of the African continent, in some countries in Asia, and in the Middle East, as we export millions of tons of food to these markets. And right now, the sea routes are blocked, and the United States does not feel this," Zelenskyy said at the Warsaw Security Forum via video link on Monday.

The President added that the problem here is not only in energy, but also in the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, because "when food supply routes are blocked, it becomes a challenge, and this is hunger that many countries may face."

The Head of State urged partners to consider the global consequences of crises and make efforts to prevent them.

"Energy – everyone understands that the root of the energy crisis lies in the Middle East. Some are afraid to talk about it openly, but I think almost everyone knows how to count. If the share of Russian diesel fuel on the world market is 2.2 percent, then, excuse me, what kind of influence do they have? Very insignificant," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, if Putin has such insignificant influence in this matter, he will have insignificant influence in other areas as well.

"He [Putin] seeks dialogue that lacks justice and equality. He seeks dialogue with concessions, but Ukraine demonstrates that it is a worthy, independent state that seeks to reach an agreement, but Ukraine will not humiliate itself," the President emphasized.