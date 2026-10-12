Zelenskyy never called Trump "weak" – presidential adviser

Adviser to the President of Ukraine on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn has denied claims by American political consultant and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, Alex Bruesewitz, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly called U.S. President Donald Trump "weak."

"It is not true ) President Zelenskyy has never called President Trump 'weak','" Lytvyn wrote on X in response to Bruesewitz's post.

Bruesewitz claimed that Zelenskyy allegedly called Trump weak two days prior and shortly after, following the American president's announcement of an agreement with Russia, attacked Russian oil refineries. He urged not to consider the Ukrainian president a good ally, claiming his actions undermine Trump's position and harm Americans.

As reported, on October 9, Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market.