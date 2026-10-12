Zelenskyy: I have not heard that Russia supports energy truce

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has not seen confirmation of Russia's agreement to an energy truce and expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to convince Vladimir Putin to support the proposal.

"We have not seen anywhere that they [Russia] supported this truce, nor have we seen it in their actions, as they launched strikes on a number of our energy facilities. But we hope that President Trump, whom we support on the issue of this energy truce, will be able to convince Putin to agree to this proposal," Zelenskyy said at the Warsaw Security Forum via video link on Monday.