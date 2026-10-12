Zelenskyy: if Russia does not agree to energy truce this winter, we will respond

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will respond this winter if Russia does not agree to an energy truce, emphasizing that the Ukrainian side supported the idea proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"This winter, if Russia does not agree to an energy truce, we will give a response. That is why yesterday's post by the American President aroused real interest and sincere admiration that an energy truce could actually work. We in Ukraine immediately supported this idea, as before," Zelenskyy said at the Warsaw Security Forum via video link on Monday.

According to the President, the Russians attempt to intensify attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure every winter.

"For Russia, of course, the gasoline shortage and fires at oil refineries due to our retaliatory strikes are painful," he added.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia must stop strikes on the Ukrainian energy system and stop killing Ukrainians if it wants Ukraine to cease its long-range strikes on Russian oil refineries and oil exports.

"In Ukraine, we have only one oil refinery. And it was seriously damaged by Russian strikes a very, very long time ago. So importing petroleum products is simply our reality. And that is why our proposal is honest and clear," the President said.

He noted that Ukraine is ready to observe an energy truce if Russia is ready to do the same, and has already demonstrated what is meant.

"Last night, Russian oil refineries were not burning. But at midnight, a Russian fighter jet launched a strike on a gas production facility in Ukraine. There was also a Russian strike on a regular gas station involving several drones," the President noted.

He stressed that the Russian side had violated the energy truce, and Russian drones continue to enter the airspace over Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

"We had to shoot down many of them. And if we had not done so, it would undoubtedly have caused even greater damage to our energy infrastructure. So right now, this is Putin’s answer to Trump — Russian attacks. But we are waiting for details of the conversation between the Americans and the Russians. And we are waiting to see what specific steps the Americans are ready to take," Zelenskyy stated.