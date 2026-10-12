High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that the so-called "energy truce" would work in Russia's favor because, unlike Ukraine, which has only one oil refinery, Russia possesses an extensive network.

She made the statement on Monday in Luxembourg prior to the start of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, where Ukraine was the main item on the agenda and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha was also expected to participate.

According to the High Representative, it is important that agreements cover more than just oil refineries, given that Ukraine has only one such plant while Russia has many, making such a restriction clearly beneficial to the Russians.

At the same time, Kallas welcomed an energy truce provided it is observed. However, she noted that the EU has not yet seen Russia respecting it. She stressed that personally she would prefer a truce to encompass an end to the loss of human life rather than merely protecting energy infrastructure, although she acknowledged that energy remains vital as a cold winter approaches.

The High Representative pointed out that the United States is the EU's main ally. Delivering a clear signal, she emphasized that the only path to ending the war is by stepping up pressure on Russia, and she urged the U.S. to impose sanctions so that the war can be brought to an end, which would eliminate any need for strikes on oil refineries and their consequences altogether.