Hungarian FM: adoption of national minority education bill today enables opening of 2 EU clusters for Ukraine Tuesday

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Anita Orbán hopes that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will adopt the law on education for national minorities today, which would allow the next negotiation clusters for Ukraine's EU accession to be opened at the intergovernmental conference scheduled for October 13.

She made the statement on Monday in Luxembourg upon arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. On Tuesday, also in Luxembourg, the Ukraine–EU intergovernmental conference is expected to take place, where the second and third negotiation clusters could be opened.

"Today, the law on education for national minorities was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration. This is the result of a bilateral agreement that we agreed upon with the Ukrainian side in May and June. Last week, this bill was approved by the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Education, and now it is under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada. We expect its adoption today, so I look forward to news from Kyiv," Orbán said.

She recalled that the adoption of this bill was a condition for opening the subsequent negotiation clusters, and in the event of a positive decision, Hungary "can allow the opening of the second and third clusters." "This also brings us a step closer to holding the intergovernmental conference with Ukraine," the Hungarian Foreign Minister stressed.

She also thanked "both Hungarian and Ukrainian experts and politicians whose efforts made this possible." "This aligns with European and Hungarian interests and values," Orbán added.

After that, according to the Hungarian minister, "implementation is an extremely important stage." "We will monitor this both from the Hungarian side and at the level of intergovernmental cooperation. The intergovernmental economic committee will operate, including an education subgroup whose work we have already initiated. This will become one of the first platforms where, together with representatives of national minority organizations in Zakarpattia, we will monitor the implementation of this law," she noted.