Air defense downs 89 of 122 Russian targets, impacts at 15 locations

Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized 89 Russian targets overnight into Monday; however, impacts of enemy air attack assets were recorded across 15 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down or suppressed 89 Russian UAVs of the Shahed type (55 of them jet-powered), Gerberas, and other drone types," the statement reads.

In total, overnight into October 12 (from 18:00 on October 11), the enemy attacked with an Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace over the Black Sea, as well as 121 strike UAVs including Shahed (76 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, Banderol/Dan-T, and Parodiya decoy drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), occupied Donetsk region, and occupied Crimea (Hvardiyske).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, impacts of Russian air attack assets were recorded at 15 locations, and falling debris from downed targets was reported at four locations.

The attack remains ongoing, with about ten Russian UAVs currently in Ukrainian airspace, the command added.