NB8 is highly effective, but NATO comes first, with Ukraine as its de facto Article 5 –Poroshenko

People's Deputy and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko expressed his conviction that there is no alternative to NATO as a security alliance and no alternative to Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

"Is there any alternative to NATO? Of course, we embrace a creative approach at the regional, European and global levels. For example, our cooperation in the Nordic-Baltic Eight plus Ukraine format is extremely effective. We must make use of everything, including the NB8, but NATO is the priority," Poroshenko said speaking at an annual security conference in Visby, Sweden.

The politician believes that Ukraine should replicate the Finnish and Swedish experience. At the same time, he noted that "we could find ourselves in a situation where NATO is weakened without a single Russian soldier having crossed any of the Alliance's borders."

"Ukraine is already acting as a kind of 'Article 5' for NATO. We are doing the hardest work and repelling Russian aggression every day; we are protecting our European neighbors, protecting NATO, and doing so brilliantly," the party leader said.

Poroshenko also noted that Ukraine, which is suffering the horrors of a brutal full-scale war, no longer needs to prove its right to membership in the Alliance.