Gerashchenko urges OSCE PA not to recognize legitimacy of new Russian State Duma

Ukrainian MP and member of the Ukrainian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Iryna Gerashchenko, during a meeting with President of the OSCE PA Pia Kauma, raised the issue of non-recognition of the legitimacy of the Russian State Duma, which now includes participants in the war against Ukraine.

"During our delegation’s meeting with OSCE PA President Pons, I raised the issue of refusing to recognize the legitimacy of Russia’s State Duma, which includes individuals who participated in the war against Ukraine," she wrote on the X social network.

Gerashchenko noted that during a meeting of the OSCE PA Committee on Migration, she emphasized that Russia is deliberately targeting Ukraine's energy and critical infrastructure, creating the threat of new waves of forced displacement.

Additionally, she stated that during a meeting with representatives of the European People's Party, she addressed Russia's escalation of terror against Ukrainian cities and the killing of civilians.

"I called on colleagues to oppose any initiatives aimed at weakening sanctions against Russia. Partners from Poland and Romania highlighted the increasingly frequent incidents involving Russian drones. Strengthening Ukraine's air defense is an investment in Europe's security," she stressed.

Furthermore, Gerashchenko held an important meeting with the newly appointed composition of the Hungarian delegation.

"We agreed to intensify interparliamentary dialogue," she reported.