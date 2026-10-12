Strikes across Kharkiv region kill 5, injure 45 in past 24 hours – official

Over the past 24 hours, Russian armed forces launched strikes using missiles, guided aerial bombs, and various types of unmanned aerial vehicles on Kharkiv and 22 settlements across the region, resulting in fatalities and injuries, including among children, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported.

"Five people were killed as a result of the shelling, including a child; 45 people were injured, among them four children," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a 36-year-old woman was killed in Kharkiv, while 11 other people, including a seven-year-old boy, sustained injuries. In Pisochyn, two women (aged 51 and 19) and a 16-year-old boy were killed, and 28 people were injured, including girls aged 8, 10, and 13, and a two-year-old boy.

Near Makarykha (Zolochiv community), a 69-year-old man was killed, and a 56-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction. In Yakovlivka (Lozova community), a 43-year-old woman experienced an acute stress reaction.

In Horokhovatka (Borova community), a 57-year-old man was wounded. In Vilkhivka, a 61-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man sustained injuries. In Izium, a 67-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.