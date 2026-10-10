Japan contracts Ukrainian drone maker SkyFall for interceptor drones

Japan's Ministry of Defense has signed a contract to purchase interceptor drones manufactured by SkyFall, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said.

"Japan's Ministry of Defense has already signed a contract to purchase interceptor drones from the Ukrainian company SkyFall. We are now working to ensure their delivery as soon as possible," he said.

SkyFall manufactures P1-SUN interceptors in various configurations, including one equipped with an artificial intelligence module, as well as a version with increased flight speed designed to destroy jet-powered targets. Footage was recently released showing P1-SUN JetKiller intercepting Russian high-speed Geran-5 drones.

Separately, during a news conference, Koizumi highlighted Ukraine's experience in developing and rapidly improving defense technologies.

In particular, he drew attention to the "rapid feedback cycle," which results in drones with new capabilities emerging every two to three weeks.

According to Koizumi, Japan has much to learn from Ukraine both in developing its defense industry and in strengthening its industrial base. He emphasized that Japan needs deterrence and response capabilities, and that specific solutions to strengthen them would be studied further.