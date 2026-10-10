Ukrainian Forces down some 4,700 aerial targets, over 48,000 drones in Sept

In September 2026, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 4,700 aerial targets and neutralized more than 48,000 tactical-level drones, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

In particular, 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles, eight Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 12 Kalibr cruise missiles, six Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles, six Iskander-K cruise missiles, and eight Zircon anti-ship missiles were destroyed during the month.

In addition, 86 S8000 BanderoL missiles, 2,722 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs, 1,935 Shahed-238 attack UAVs, 1,009 reconnaissance drones, and 719 Lancet UAVs were destroyed.

"During September 2026, the Defense Forces destroyed more than 4,700 aerial targets and, in addition, neutralized more than 48,000 tactical-level UAVs," the press service said.

The Air Force also reported that its aviation units carried out more than 1,600 sorties in August. Of these, approximately 1,300 involved fighter aircraft providing air cover, while more than 250 were missions involving fire strikes and air support for ground forces.