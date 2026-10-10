UK reaffirms Ukraine support following U.S. Russian diesel waiver

The UK will continue to provide military and financial aid to Ukraine and step up sanctions pressure on Russia, a British government spokesperson stated, against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to authorize the supply of Russian diesel fuel to US and global markets.

The statement was published on the British government's website on Saturday.

"We will continue working closely with international partners to ensure Ukraine has the military and financial support it needs to defend itself. We will also maintain pressure on Russia through the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed by the UK, increasing the cost of Putin’s aggression and supporting efforts to secure a just and lasting peace," a UK government spokesperson said.

He said that Ukraine has repeatedly demonstrated it is serious about peace, but Russia has repeatedly rejected full and partial ceasefires while continuing attacks on Ukrainian civilians and energy

"Russia could end this war today. We remain committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and to working with partners to bring about a durable peace," the spokesman said.

According to the report, The UK fully supports U.S.-led efforts to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and remains in close contact with the United States, Ukraine and other allies in support of that objective.