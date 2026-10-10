Poroshenko slams U.S. Russian fuel waiver, saying it won't lower global diesel prices

Member of Parliament and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko believes Russia will interpret the U.S. decision regarding purchases of Russian diesel fuel as a sign of weakness in the application of sanctions pressure.

"Funding Ukraine also means defunding Russia and weakening it. I was certainly disappointed by yesterday's statement by the United States regarding diesel fuel. But believe me, this has no impact whatsoever on the global price of diesel. Do you know how many millions of tons of diesel fuel the world consumes every day? Four million. And if we are talking about 300,000 tons a month, that is zero; it is simply a symbolic message from those who want to destroy our unity," Poroshenko said while speaking at an annual security conference in Visby, Sweden.

He said that Russia does not intend to stop in Ukraine and that supporting Ukraine's resistance is an investment in Europe's security.

"Regarding sanctions policy, my message to our American partners is the same as what I have said in previous years: please, do not believe Putin. Putin does not see this as goodwill that you are offering him, but as weakness. And this cannot lead to any results. Second, do not be afraid of Putin. And third, maintain unity, because only by standing together can we achieve results," Poroshenko said, emphasizing that Russia was already weakening on the front line.

As reported, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, acting on the instructions of President Donald Trump, has temporarily authorized the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market. Under an order issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), transactions related to the sale, delivery, unloading, and import of Russian-origin diesel fuel, including imports into the United States, are temporarily authorized until April 7, 2027.