Ukrainian Red Cross Society aids victims of Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is working at sites where the aftermath of Russian air attacks is being addressed in Zaporizhia and Mykolaiv.

"The Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Zaporizhia region, together with other emergency services, is working at the site of another Russian attack on the city," the URCS said on Facebook on Saturday.

Volunteers surveyed the area and helped evacuate residents from a damaged building. The team provided pre-medical assistance to 10 injured people and psychological support to 20 people. Volunteers are also taking part in emergency rescue operations and helping free injured people trapped under the rubble.

In Mykolaiv, the Rapid Response Unit team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Mykolaiv region worked at several locations overnight and in the morning.

During the night, volunteers surveyed areas and damaged multi-story residential buildings to identify injured people and provide assistance if necessary. At one location, they helped residents evacuate a building.

The Rapid Response Unit also worked at an infrastructure facility damaged in a Russian air attack on Saturday morning. Volunteers provided first aid to the injured. The team transported one person to a hospital.

As reported, Russian strikes using guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhia killed 15 people, including three children, and injured another 16, including two children. One entrance section of a three-story residential building was completely destroyed, while other apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. Rescuers extinguished a fire, and rubble removal and search operations are currently underway.