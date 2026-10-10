Zelenskyy: U.S. fuel sanctions relief gives Russia green light for war, terror

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the United States allowing Russia to sell petroleum products amounts to permitting the continuation of the war and terror against Ukraine.

"What allowing Russia to sell oil products means was heard most clearly in Kyiv just now, when, after repeated attacks on energy facilities with jet-powered "shaheds," Russia launched a ballistic missile attack as well. Some of the missiles were intercepted. This once again clearly demonstrates Russia's true intentions. They count on prolonging the war, terrorizing ordinary people, and destroying infrastructure," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X on Saturday.

He said that "every additional billion dollars they can earn from exports will be spent on nothing but sourcing and importing critical components and equipment to manufacture weapons, upgrading "shaheds," producing missiles, and recruiting even more mercenaries to fight at the front."

"Russia's choice is war. And they will be ready to end it only when they feel that their ability to drag the war out is diminishing. Unfortunately, the signals Russia received yesterday were entirely different – signals suggesting that it could simply keep attacking. And this needs to be corrected. Strong signals are needed from the United States, Europe, and other partners – signals in support of Ukraine and to RESTRICT Russia's ability to wage war and terrorize people. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.