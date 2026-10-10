Death toll hits 17, 18 injured in Russian glide-bomb strike on Zaporizhia

The death toll from the Russian shelling of Zaporizhia on October 10 has risen to 17, with 18 people injured, the State Emergency Service (SES) has reported.

"The death toll from the Russian strike on Zaporizhia has risen to 17, including three children. Eighteen people were injured, including three children. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," the agency said in a Telegram post.

Earlier, the SES had reported 15 fatalities, including three children, resulting from Russian guided aerial bomb strikes on Zaporizhia, with 16 people injured, including two children.