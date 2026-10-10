Zelenskyy, Macron discuss air defense needs, oil sanctions relief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the need for additional air defense packages for Ukraine, as well as challenges arising from the easing of sanctions on Russian petroleum products.

"It was right during Russia's ballistic attack on Kyiv today that we spoke with the President of France. Thank you, Emmanuel, for your support. The need for additional air defense packages for Ukraine is evident, and we are working with all our partners to secure the necessary decisions," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X on Saturday.

He said that "Unfortunately, the threat of further missile strikes remains particularly high in the coming days. It is important to step up pressure on Russia in response, and bold, joint steps must be taken."

"We discussed the challenges posed by the easing of sanctions on oil products. The Russians must feel that they will have no capacity left to prolong the war. We are coordinating substantively and preparing meetings," Zelenskyy said.