Ukrainian Air Defense downs 117 targets as strikes hit 14 locations

Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 117 enemy drones overnight into Saturday, but impacts by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 14 locations, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 117 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (82 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types," the statement said.

Overall, during the night of October 10, starting at 18:00 on October 9, the enemy launched attacks using 160 Shahed-type attack UAVs (110 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, from Hvardiiske.

The aerial attack was repelled by aircraft, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, impacts by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 14 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 10 locations.