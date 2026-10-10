Finland to deliver F-16 ammunition to Ukraine in coming days – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will receive ammunition for F-16 fighter jets in the coming days as part of the assistance package to help protect Ukrainian skies from Finland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"We'll receive ammunition for our F-16s in the coming days. This is what's currently enabling us to shoot down jet-powered," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X.

He said that he briefed Stubb on the latest Russian strikes. The sides also discussed a new challenge: additional revenue for Russia from petroleum product exports, which can be used to finance further Russian aggression.

"We're preparing meetings and coordinating steps that can be useful under the current circumstances," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine thanked Stubb for support and underlined the importance that we continue working together to protect people and limit Russia's ability to wage this horrific war.