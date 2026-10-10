UN warns Russian winter strikes imperil Ukraine humanitarian situation

Intensifying Russian strikes against Ukraine threaten to trigger a humanitarian crisis ahead of winter, as attacks on cities and critical infrastructure could leave millions of people without electricity, heating, and water, Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, said during a meeting of the UN Security Council, noting that Russian attacks had reached "a new horrifying level."

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), over 100 civilians were killed and at least 429 injured in Russian strikes in Ukraine this week alone.

Khiari said that strikes on bridges, educational institutions, and energy infrastructure were disrupting electricity and water supplies, while prolonged air raid alerts were increasing psychological pressure on civilians. He called for an immediate halt to attacks on energy facilities and populated areas.

"All attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur, are a violation of international humanitarian law and must end immediately," the UN representative said.

During the meeting, Gemma Connell, Director of the Crisis Response Division in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, speaking on behalf of Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, announced a $358 million winter response plan. It provides for assistance to 2 million of the most vulnerable people through the provision of heating, shelter, and food.

"No amount of preparedness can substitute for protecting the infrastructure civilians depend on in the first place," Connell said, calling for civilian protection, unhindered humanitarian access, safe evacuations and the protection of humanitarian personnel.

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, said at the meeting that Russian attacks on civilians had reached an unprecedented level of brutality. According to him, UN monitors had confirmed that 2,222 civilians had been killed and more than 13,000 injured in Ukraine in 2026. He also referred to strikes on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and on bridges that provide civilians with access to hospitals, food, and safe places.

Head of the European Union Delegation to the UN Stavros Lambrinidis warned that attacks on Black Sea ports threatened global food security. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), wheat prices rose by 6.3% in September.

Khiari also drew attention to incidents involving drones entering areas near Moldova and attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea. Separately, he reported that, according to available information, approximately 2,000 civilians, including 35 children, remained trapped in occupied Oleshky without food or medical supplies. An urgent localized ceasefire is needed to evacuate them.