Witkoff cites 'constructive' US-EU-Ukraine talks on peace, security, winter readiness

Representatives from the United States, the E3, the European Commission, Ukraine, and NATO held constructive discussions on ending Russia's war, focusing on winter energy security, security guarantees and Ukraine's reconstruction, U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff reported on social media X.

"Today, representatives from the United States, the E3, the European Commission, Ukraine, and NATO met in Miami and held constructive discussions on potential avenues to de-escalate and conclude the war with Russia ahead of winter and advance efforts toward a durable and lasting peace," Witkoff wrote, summing up the results of the negotiations.

He said that The discussions covered a broad range of issues, including near-term measures related to winter preparedness (energy resilience, grains exports), security guarantees, as well as longer-term arrangements for Ukraine’s and Europe’s security to prevent future conflicts, and support Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and economic prosperity, including EU accession.

Witkoff said that the exchange was productive and helped identify areas for further exploration ahead of the United States' next engagement with Russia. "Participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts toward a sustainable peace that strengthens security and creates opportunities for lasting stability and prosperity," he said.

Meanwhile, Radio Liberty correspondent in Washington Alex Raufoglu reported on X that the talks in Miami concluded earlier than planned and that there would be no second day of meetings. According to him, sources provided this information.

"Miami talks concluded sooner than planned. 'No second day,' sources tell me," he wrote.