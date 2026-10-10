Power outages halt Kyiv electric transit across 4 districts

Electric public transportation has been temporarily suspended in the Holosiyivsky district, as well as in parts of the Solomiansky, Shevchenkivsky, and Pechersky districts of Kyiv due to a loss of voltage in the power system, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) reported.

"Further information on the resumption of service and any subsequent changes to public transportation operations will be provided separately," the administration said.

As reported earlier, the KCSA said that train services and escalator operations in the Kyiv Metro had been temporarily suspended due to a loss of voltage from external power supply centers.