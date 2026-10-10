Russian glide bombs kill 15 in Zaporizhia, including 3 children

The death toll from Russian strikes using guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhia has risen to 15, including three children, while another 16 people have been injured, including two children, the press service of Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Facebook.

"The death toll from Russian guided aerial bomb strikes on Zaporizhia has risen to 15, including three children. Sixteen people have been injured, including two children," the agency reported.

The State Emergency Service said that search and rescue operations are still underway and that information is being updated.