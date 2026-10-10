Zelenskyy: Deadly Zaporizhia strike killing 12 people is Russia's 'thanks' for U.S. diesel waiver

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russian strikes using five guided aerial bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhia, which killed 12 people, including three children, served as Russia's expression of gratitude for the earlier decision to lift sanctions on diesel fuel exports.

"Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhia," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He said that another fourteen people have been injured, and two of them are in critical condition – the doctors are fighting to save their lives. The status of twelve more people who may have been there is still being verified. All emergency services are at the scene, and search-and-rescue operations are underway.

Zelenskyy said that overnight, thirteen of our regions came under attack. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and railway facilities have been damaged.

"Last night confirmed once again that in Russia, they take any easing of pressure to mean they can keep fighting, to mean they can keep dropping bombs on cities," the President said.

He said that Russia must understand that it needs to stop the war, and for that to happen, Russia must feel its losses. Right now, it is Ukrainian long-range capabilities that are ensuring this. "And we will respond to Russian strikes. I thank everyone who is helping," Zelenskyy said.