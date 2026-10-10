Zelenskyy slams U.S. diesel waiver granted to Russia during Florida talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation is currently holding talks with the U.S. side in Florida, and that at this very moment, U.S. President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin and allowed Russia to export diesel fuel.

"At this very moment, when our team is holding talks with the American team in Florida, the U.S. president is speaking with the Kremlin leader, the leader of this war, the leader of this aggression. And he reaches an agreement whereby America gives Russia the opportunity to export diesel fuel," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday evening.

The president said the Ukrainian negotiating team would remain in the United States for two days and hold talks with the American side on ending "this terrible war" and, at the very least, securing a ceasefire.

According to the head of state, an energy ceasefire could serve as the starting point for a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy said that allowing Russia to export diesel fuel would provide additional money for the war.

"This only fuels Putin and gives him the opportunity to wage even more war. And at this very moment, when we are talking about peace, America gives Russia the opportunity to export diesel fuel. This is, I don't know, millions, billions," the president said.

He added that "all of this goes toward the war against people, against Ukraine, against all of us."

"I believe our team is simply being used as a smokescreen, and this is certainly unfair, certainly not the way partners should treat each other, and, in my view, it is a weak decision, unfortunately," the president emphasized.

He said this was "a weak decision by strong partners."