Zelenskyy: Gifts to Putin won't bring peace, diesel relief will fuel terror

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the U.S. decision to allow the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market and stated that Ukraine is ready to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries if Russia stops destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world. Russia will “repay” the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged," he said.

The President said that Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and other oil facilities are a response to Russia's years-long campaign of terror against Ukraine's energy sector. Ukraine is proposing a reciprocal de-escalation agreement to the United States, and the American side is aware of this position.

"Ukraine will not set Russian oil refineries on fire if Russia does not destroy our energy infrastructure… and we believe the United States has enough power to achieve such a compromise," Zelenskyy said.

He also expressed hope for a "strong, not a weak" dialogue between the United States and Russia.