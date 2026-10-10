Zelenskyy: Easing sanctions without de-escalation deal signals weakness to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the conversation between the US and Russian presidents, stated that easing sanctions against Moscow without a long-term de-escalation agreement would only prolong the war.

"It plays into Russia's hands – allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world," he said.

Zelenskyy said that that same day he met representatives of the U.S. Congress in Kyiv – a bipartisan delegation. When asked what was needed to end the war, he cited sanctions under the Lindsey Graham Act, support for Ukraine in protecting lives, and pressure on Russia for its war. In his view, however, the conversation between the U.S. and Russian leaders "leads to something different."

The President also said that following the EU's recent decision to lift sanctions on Russian oligarchs, attacks on Ukraine have only increased. This past week alone, he said, dozens of people have been killed and hundreds wounded – notably in a missile strike on a residential building in Pryluky and an aerial bombing of city buses in Kramatorsk.

"This year, Russia is weaker on the battlefield than at any other point in the war," Zelenskyy said.