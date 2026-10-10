Russian strike on Zaporizhia kills 8, injured 16

The death toll from airstrikes on Zaporizhia has risen to eight, with another 16 people injured, Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhia Region Defense Council, said on Saturday.

Fedorov said that three children were among those killed, while another three children were injured. Two of the injured are in serious condition, while most of the others are in moderately serious condition.

"The death toll from the airstrikes on Zaporizhia has risen to eight. Three children are among those killed... The whereabouts of another 12 people remain unknown. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," the statement posted on the Telegram channel said.