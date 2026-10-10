USA pauses sanctions on Russian diesel – Treasury

The U.S. Department of the Treasury, acting on the orders of President Donald Trump, has temporarily authorized shipments of Russian diesel fuel to the global market.

"Today, at President Trump's direction, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is immediately issuing a temporary general license to allow the supply of Russian diesel to the global market," the Department said on the social network X.

The OFAC document temporarily authorizes transactions related to the sale, delivery, offloading, and importation of Russian-origin diesel fuel, including imports into the United States, until April 7, 2027.

On March 8, 2022, following the Russian Federation's full-scale aggression against Ukraine on February 24, the United States imposed a ban on the importation of Russian oil and petroleum products, including diesel fuel.