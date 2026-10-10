Trump hails 'successful' Putin talks on over 500,000 tonne Russian diesel deal

U.S. President Donald Trump reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the supply of over 500,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets.

"I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter," Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social.

He said that additionally, based on the condition of their diesel refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 tonnes of diesel fuel.

"Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!" he said.

The U.S. President added that lower prices for Americans, especially for farmers, ranchers, and truckers, is his greatest priority. "This is a very big and important announcement. Additionally, it must be understood, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said.

For his part, Putin stated after the conversation that significant attention had been paid to prospects for resolving the "Ukrainian crisis," while the situation surrounding Iran and various aspects of bilateral relations were also discussed.

According to him, the Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to U.S. and global markets.

"An agreement was confirmed to continue personal contacts between the presidents of the two countries, as well as cooperation between their presidential administrations, intelligence agencies, and other government bodies," Putin said.