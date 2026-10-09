Bulgarian PM after meeting with Budanov: Indications one warring party involved in UAV attacks on ships near Bulgaria, but no evidence yet

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated that there are indications of possible involvement by one of the parties to the war in Ukraine in drone attacks on ships near the Bulgarian coast, but stressed that there is currently no evidence to confirm this.

He made this statement while answering questions from journalists following a meeting with Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

"There are logical indications pointing to one of the parties, but we do not have evidence to confirm this with certainty," Radev said.

According to him, Bulgarian military personnel conducted a thorough inspection of the vessel in search of drone debris but found nothing. He added that the situation remains unclear, and the current assumptions do not yet provide grounds for definitive conclusions.

Radev also said that efforts aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine deserve support, and that ending hostilities is important not only for the warring parties but also for all of Europe due to the significant social and economic consequences.

Radev also said he had agreed to meet with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine at the latter's request: "That is precisely why I accepted the request to meet with the head of the President's Office of Ukraine. The time has come to fully realize the potential of diplomacy and to use all possible channels of communication and dialogue."

At the same time, the Bulgarian news portal Times.bg reported that Budanov's visit to Sofia on October 8 took place at his request and was kept confidential for security reasons. Citing information from the Bulgarian government's press service, the report noted that during the meeting, the head of the President's Office of Ukraine presented the Ukrainian side's position on possible paths to a peaceful resolution of the war. The report on the visit came amid public debate in Bulgaria over whether such a meeting had actually taken place.

As previously reported, on October 6, Bulgarian authorities reported a drone attack on two merchant ships in the Black Sea, one of which sank. The ships were attacked by drones in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone at sea, Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated at the time. Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said that it is not yet possible to say whether the drones that struck the two ships were Ukrainian or Russian. The minister made this statement on 6TV.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces did not conduct any operations in the Black Sea region near Bulgaria, where the two civilian vessels were attacked, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an evening address.