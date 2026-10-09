US Congress supports expanding Ukraine's access to Starlink, hopes agreement can be reached

A bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress, currently visiting Kyiv, is advocating for expanded access to Starlink for Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, they made these remarks at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday while answering a reporter's question about a possible decision regarding Starlink.

Crenshaw said he was expressing his personal view but believed the other members of the delegation agreed with him. He said he fully supported efforts to persuade Elon Musk to activate Starlink for Ukraine.

The other members of the delegation unanimously supported his position.

Republican U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, chair of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, said he was hopeful that some kind of agreement could be reached.

At the same time, Wicker noted that Elon Musk was not currently a representative of the U.S. government and had the right to run his business as he saw fit. He nevertheless reiterated his hope that an agreement could be reached.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States to expand Ukraine's access to Starlink satellite communications. According to him, this would help Ukrainian forces detect Russian ballistic missile launch sites.

In August, media reports said U.S. billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk was refusing to allow Ukraine to use the Starlink satellite internet service to launch strikes on Russian territory, as he believed it was time for Ukraine to reach a peace agreement with Russia.