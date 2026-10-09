US Senate Armed Services Committee chair sees no end to war through Ukraine relinquishing sovereign territories

U.S. Republican Senator Roger Wicker, who chairs the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, stated that he does not see an end to the war in Ukraine coming at the cost of Ukraine giving up its sovereign territories.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he made these remarks at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

Wicker said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be able to defeat the Ukrainian people either this year or next. He added that, if allowed to do so, Putin could make life unbearable for Ukrainians and said he believed this was precisely what the Russian leader was seeking to achieve.

He noted that winter was approaching and recalled that the previous winter had been very difficult for Ukrainians because of Russian attacks.

Wicker said it was not yet clear how difficult conditions would be, but argued that the Russian leader intended to make people's lives unbearable. He added that, beyond power outages and the lack of heating and light, Putin also intended to target the water supply system in order to intensify the suffering of civilians.

According to Wicker, Ukrainians did not want such conditions but were prepared to endure them.

He concluded that, given the events of recent years and the current circumstances, he did not see an end to the war that would involve Ukrainians relinquishing sovereign territory seized as a result of what he described as an invasion in violation of international law.