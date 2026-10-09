Dan Crenshaw, acurrentmember of the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (Republican Party), stated during his visit to Kyiv as part of a congressional delegation that it is Ukraine that is leading to World War III, and not the other way around.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday, Crenshaw called support for Ukraine the right move, one that is in the interests of both the United States and Europe.

Crenshaw said that Americans and Europeans alike benefited from a more stable world and that a world in which wars of aggression became acceptable could not be normalised.

He said some people believed that supporting Ukraine could lead to World War III, but argued that the opposite was true and that failing to support Ukraine would create such a risk. Crenshaw urged those people to imagine a scenario in which Putin had easily conquered Ukraine and Russian forces were then positioned on the borders of several NATO countries. He said anyone who believed Putin would stop at Ukraine was being naive.

According to Crenshaw, Putin was dangerous and deeply committed to what he described as the course he had chosen.

Crenshaw also described Putin as one of the most incompetent military commanders in modern history and said he wanted to help Ukrainians continue demonstrating what he viewed as Putin's incompetence and failure.