Zelenskyy discusses accelerating licensing for Patriot missile production with US congressmen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with a U.S. Congressional delegation to discuss the implementation of the late Senator Lindsey Graham's bill, as well as accelerating the licensing process for the production of Patriot missiles.

"I am grateful to the U.S. congressional delegation – Roger Wicker, Kevin Cramer, Marc Veasey and Dan Crenshaw – for standing with our people today amid virtually nonstop Russian attacks. Russia is not getting what it wanted on the battlefield and is trying to compensate for this by escalating the conflict," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Friday following the meeting.

According to him, an air raid alert remained in effect throughout the entire meeting in the capital due to the threat of "suicide" drones.

The president said that since the beginning of the month, the Russians have damaged two schools in Kyiv with such drones and have struck bridges, power facilities, and other critical infrastructure.

"We can only defend ourselves against this terror by working together, and we discussed how the United States can help save lives. Of course, we expect the Lindsey Graham Act to be enacted. This is a matter of political will, and it is now important to show leadership and completely cut off financial flows to the Russian war machine. We also discussed other necessary steps, including accelerating the licensing of Patriot missile production. Ukraine is ready not only to produce ballistic interceptors for itself but also to strengthen the United States and its allies through joint production," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked the United States for its unwavering support.