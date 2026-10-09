National Police Special Operations Department dismantles 124 criminal groups, incl 28 criminal organisations, over past 9 months – Interior Ministry

In the first nine months of 2026, units of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine uncovered 124 criminal groups, including 28 criminal organizations, and identified 555 individuals involved in their activities, according to a report posted on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Friday.

During an event dedicated to the work of the Strategic Investigations Department's units, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivsky noted the effectiveness of the Ministry of Internal Affairs units' work, particularly in the context of international police cooperation, and thanked law enforcement officers for combating organized crime and preventing the economic undermining of the state.

"In just the first nine months of 2026, 124 criminal groups – including 28 criminal organizations – were exposed, and 555 of their members were identified," according to a statement posted on the ministry's website.

During the event, 44 officers from strategic investigation units were honored for exemplary performance of their duties under martial law, as well as for their professionalism and initiative. One employee received the Order of Danylo Halytsky, 17 police officers were awarded departmental honors, and another was presented with a valuable gift. Two representatives of the Strategic Investigations Department received certificates for service housing, and 23 officers were awarded special police ranks.