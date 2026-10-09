Ukrainian authorities bust industrial bootleg alcohol ring in Cherkasy, seize 12 tonnes

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) have uncovered the illegal large-scale industrial production of alcoholic beverages and alcohol distillates without excise tax stamps in Cherkasy region, the agency's press service reported.

According to the investigation, the suspects organized the illegal production of goods at a facility in Uman that held a license to produce alcohol, but the license was used as a cover for unlawful activities. The facility used industrial equipment but did not obtain excise tax stamps in accordance with the established procedure, sold the alcohol it produced without such stamps and did not report the volumes in its financial and business records.

As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers conducted authorized searches at the production facility, in the office and at the suspects' places of residence, during which they seized about 12 tonnes of liquid with a characteristic alcohol odor, financial and business documents, handwritten notes and mobile phones.

The director of the private enterprise and his accomplice were served with notices of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 204 and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine in connection with the illegal production and sale of alcoholic beverages by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy. The enterprise's license to produce alcohol was revoked, while procedural guidance in the case is being provided by prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, with operational support from the National Police. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.