Russian attack on Rivne region injures 7, incl 4 children – regional authorities

Seven people, including four children, were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Rivne region; a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Koval.

"According to updated information, seven people were injured: two women, one man, and four children. Three of the children have moderate injuries. The 13-year-old boy is in serious condition. All the victims have been hospitalized," Koval said on Telegram on Friday evening.

Earlier, the head of the regional military administration said that a large family had been affected by the attack and that a residential building had sustained significant damage. At that time, the preliminary report indicated five people had been injured.