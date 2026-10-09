Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Russian attack on Rivne region injures 7, incl 4 children – regional authorities

1 min read
Add as source

Seven people, including four children, were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Rivne region; a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Koval.

"According to updated information, seven people were injured: two women, one man, and four children. Three of the children have moderate injuries. The 13-year-old boy is in serious condition. All the victims have been hospitalized," Koval said on Telegram on Friday evening.

Earlier, the head of the regional military administration said that a large family had been affected by the attack and that a residential building had sustained significant damage. At that time, the preliminary report indicated five people had been injured.

Authors

Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
#region #victims #attack #rivne #children
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT