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Kachka appointed Ukraine's Representative to EU, European Atomic Energy Community – decree

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Kachka appointed Ukraine's Representative to EU, European Atomic Energy Community – decree
Photo: Yegor Shumihin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree appointing Taras Kachka as Ukraine's representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community.

Decree No. 1034/2026 was published on the president's website on Friday.

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Editor · Political news
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