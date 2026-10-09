Kachka appointed Ukraine's Representative to EU, European Atomic Energy Community – decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree appointing Taras Kachka as Ukraine's representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community.
Decree No. 1034/2026 was published on the president's website on Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree appointing Taras Kachka as Ukraine's representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community.
Decree No. 1034/2026 was published on the president's website on Friday.
Emergency support points are being set up in three Kyiv districts facing the most difficult energy supply situation, the Kyiv City State Administrati…
Ukrainian defense forces struck oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, the latter located 1,900 kilometers from Ukraine's state border, and also hit anoth…
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