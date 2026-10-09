Ukraine's companies The Fourth Law, Odd Systems launch Project Foundation to manufacture thermal imaging sensors in Europe, USA

Ukrainian companies The Fourth Law and Odd Systems announced the launch of a joint project, Project Foundation, which will involve the production of uncooled thermal imaging sensors in Europe and the United States, the companies said in a joint press release on Thursday.

"It is imperative that we provide sensor sovereignty for the EU and US on the shortest timeline possible. After building cameras for 14 years we know exactly what the future robotics, defense, and automotive industries need," CEO of The Fourth Law and co-founder of Odd Systems Yaroslav Azhnyuk said on Facebook.

According to the press release from the companies, the project aims to quadruple the production of thermal imaging sensors in Europe and double it in the United States within three years.

The planned financing for the project will include not only investments from The Fourth Law and Odd Systems but also external equity capital, debt financing, grants, and pre-sales to customers. Currently, the companies are noting interest from investors and partners in participating in the project; however, financial agreements will be announced after they are finalized.

According to Azhnyuk, the initiative will encompass the development of LWIR sensors, as well as the deployment of a network of partner and in-house manufacturing facilities. This project will create a new industrial base for defense and civilian needs and provide drone, automotive, and robotics manufacturers with affordable sensors.

"Building thermal cameras has shown us what manufacturers need from the sensor inside: performance, a reliable supply and a price that works at scale. We are building Project Foundation around those requirements," Director of Strategic Programs and Funding at The Fourth Law and Odd Systems Ihor Nakonechny said, who will lead the project team.

According to the companies, Project Foundation's headquarters is located in Eindhoven (the Netherlands), while the first factories – First Foundation and Second Foundation – will open in Europe and the United States, respectively.

The project's network will have a shared technological base and its own sensor designs. Technological partnerships have now been established with a number of global laboratories in the field of semiconductors and microbolometers, as well as with thermal imaging camera users around the world. The first sensors under this initiative are expected in 2027.

The Ukrainian companies The Fourth Law and Odd Systems were founded in Kyiv in 2023 by entrepreneur Azhnyuk. They operate both in Ukraine and in other European countries and the United States.

The Fourth Law specializes in developing scalable autonomy for robotic systems, with a primary focus on the defense sector.

Odd Systems, in turn, develops and manufactures thermal imaging and daytime cameras for drones and other robotic systems.