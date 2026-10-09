Over 4,300 people, incl 161 children, evacuated from border communities in Sumy region since start of year – authorities

Since the beginning of the year, more than 4,300 people, including 161 children, have been forced to evacuate from border communities in Sumy region, according to Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

"More than 4,300 people have been evacuated from border communities in Sumy region since the beginning of the year. Among them are 161 children… Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. If your town is under constant shelling, it's important to make the right decision and save your life," the administration's head said.

To support evacuated residents in Sumy region, transit centers are operating in Sumy, Romny, Shostka, and Shostka district. In total, 28 temporary shelters have been set up for internally displaced persons, with 740 vacant spots currently available; for long-term housing, the community is offering 33 houses, two apartments, and 20 spots in dormitories.

In addition, financial support is provided for internally displaced persons. Specifically, monthly state assistance amounts to UAH 2,000 per adult and UAH 3,000 per child or person with a disability. In addition, there are one-time payments, including UAH 2,000 from the regional budget for each evacuated child and UAH 12,300 in one-time international aid from partners.