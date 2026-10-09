Koretsky urges MPs to support bills needed for timely receipt of intl financial aid

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky called on members of parliament to support the bills, the adoption of which is critical for receiving international financial aid in a timely manner, and announced that an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers would be held to adopt the necessary decisions.

"Thank you for including these bills on the agenda. The timely receipt of international financial aid depends on their adoption. I ask members of parliament to support these bills on the floor," Koretsky said in a post on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, the relevant issues were discussed during a meeting of the Coordination Council of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, attended by parliamentary leadership, representatives of parliamentary factions, groups, and committees.

"For our part, we will also hold an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers to adopt the necessary decisions and complete the government's part of the work by October 15," the prime minister said.