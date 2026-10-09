Case over alleged UAH 129 mln embezzlement during water pipeline reconstruction sent to court

A prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), based on an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), has sent an indictment to court in a case involving the alleged embezzlement of UAH 129 million allocated for the restoration of critical infrastructure in Kamianske district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Seven people have been charged, including a local businessman alleged to have organized the scheme, the head of the municipal enterprise that commissioned the reconstruction, the director and deputy director of the company that won the tender, the head of an intermediary company used for procurement, a deputy head of the design organization and an employee of a company controlled by the alleged organizer, SAPO said in a Telegram post on Friday.

According to the investigation, members of an organized group helped a company controlled by the alleged organizer win a 2022–2023 tender for reconstruction of a water pipeline in Kamianske district.

Under the contract, the winning company was required to purchase pipes. Investigators found that the pipes were bought from the manufacturer at market prices and then resold to the municipal enterprise at prices more than three times higher, SAPO said.

The alleged scheme caused losses of more than UAH 129 million to the municipal enterprise. The suspects allegedly took control of the funds and disposed of them at their own discretion, the anti-corruption prosecutor's office said.

The alleged organizer and people under his control subsequently laundered the funds by transferring them to accounts of other related companies, SAPO said.

The beneficial owner of the company that won the tender was a prominent local businessman who was wanted by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation for property crimes, SAPO added.