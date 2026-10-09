Bokorash restaurant burns down in Zakarpattia region

A fire destroyed the well-known Bokorash restaurant in the village of Kvasy in Zakarpattia region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the establishment's founder reported.

"At 22:35 on October 8, the Rescue Service received a report of a fire at a restaurant located on Tsentralna Street in the village of Kvasy, Rakhiv district. According to preliminary information, the fire may have started in a utility room where a smokehouse had been installed. The fire was reported by the facility's security guard, who was the first to discover the blaze," the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zakarpattia region said in a statement.

The fire engulfed the roof, the first and second floors of the building, as well as an extension. The total area affected by the fire was approximately 400 square meters.

The fire destroyed the roof, windows, doors and property inside the restaurant.

No deaths or injuries were reported. Law enforcement authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Oleksandr Shatalov, founder of the Tsypa restaurant and brewery, confirmed that his restaurant had burned down.

"Eleven years ago, Tsypa was born here, and it became an important part of the district's tourism potential and a driving force for the village of Kvasy. It was an important part of my life and the life of our team. Tonight, the Bokorash restaurant burned down. Everyone is alive, and that is what matters most. We will never see it as it was again. We had a delicious time together. Goodbye," he wrote on Facebook.

Shatalov said that, in time, something new would appear on the site of the destroyed restaurant.

"For now, we will clear the fire debris and create new jobs for the 35 people who have lost theirs," he added.

A post on the restaurant's Instagram page said that overnight, the fire had destroyed a place into which the team had poured its "soul, strength and love."

"It hurts to say goodbye to a place that became part of our lives... Eleven years of history, thousands of gatherings and so many warm memories... Bokorash will forever remain in our hearts. We believe this is not the end of our story. Thank you for being with us," the post said.

Google Maps lists the restaurant's status as "temporarily closed."