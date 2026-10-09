Ukrenergo urges industry to rely on backup power, adjust production schedules

Businesses and industry can provide substantial support to Ukraine's energy sector during periods of massive Russian attacks, Vitaliy Zaichenko, CEO of NPC Ukrenergo, said during an online meeting with representatives of the European Business Association (EBA) on Friday.

"As a result of Russian strikes on power generation facilities, electricity transmission networks and distribution grids in several regions, which occur almost daily, we are already being forced to introduce scheduled power outages," he said.

At the same time, according to the CEO, many large enterprises, office buildings and shopping centers have their own backup power sources that are not connected to the main grid. If all these installations operated continuously, rather than only during power outages, the need to impose restrictions could be significantly reduced.

"We are also asking industry to reconsider its production schedules. Reducing electricity consumption by large enterprises during peak load periods on the power system would also shorten the periods when forced outages have to be implemented," Zaichenko emphasized.

During the discussion between business representatives and Ukrenergo management, participants also addressed ways to simplify the procedure for connecting generating installations to the main grid, as well as the repayment of outstanding debts to renewable energy producers and on the balancing market. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue and examine the proposals they had presented to each other in detail.

As reported, official industry statistics currently account only for backup generating capacity owned by industry and businesses that is connected to the networks of transmission system operators. However, the capacity of generating installations operating in fully autonomous mode is not included in official data, meaning that the actual volume of this generation remains unknown.